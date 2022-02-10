Rising Tide Ministries debuting classroom, offering resources to the public

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday in Flour Bluff, Rising Tide Ministries and Corpus Christi city leaders will host a ribbon cutting ceremony. Officials said the ceremony today is meant to celebrate the latest achievement for Rising Tide Ministries, its scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon at 9841 SPID.

Rising Tide Ministries is a resale shop three days out of the week but recently is also started offering free resources to the public. On the first Wednesday of the month, you can learn basic computer skills. Tips and tools to help find money for college every second Friday of the month. Learn a second language, career test, health screenings. This is all made possible by the grant the City of Corpus Christi awarded Rising Tide Ministries last July.

"When we received the grant, we purchased the desks, computers, computer software, textbooks. We also offer English as a second language and Spanish classes," said Lisa Gerdes, Rising Tide Ministries Director.

Classes are free and open to everyone. All you have to do is fill out some paperwork which requires a name, address and your social security number.

You can sign up by calling (361) 939-9099, visiting them in person or, you can find more information by clicking here.