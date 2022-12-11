Retired Bishop police officer returns to hosts Blue Santa

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blue Santa is all about our local law enforcement making the holiday season a special time for families struggling to make ends meet.

Anthony Zamora started this event in our community 3 years ago and he plans to continue.

“I retired after 29 years of doing local law enforcement,” said Zamora. “A lot of my old contacts asked me if I was still doing Blue Santa. I said, no, I retired. They asked why I stopped. They wanted me to continue the tradition.”

In 4 days, he organized this year’s Blue Santa event.

“I was able to get 26 sponsored kids and we didn’t go for the elementary. We went for the teenagers, the ones who are usually forgotten,” Zamora said.

All 26 sponsored kids were gifted a shopping spree at Walmart.

Zamora made it happen with the help of multiple sponsors, CCISD and friends.

Alfred Cantu and Raymond Flores volunteered to help the kids while shopping.

“The young man in high school. I went to help him look around for clothes and other things he wanted,” Flores said. “They got check out and ready to go.”

As Flores helped one teen. Cantu was busy helping 16-year-old, Juan Aleman.

“I picked out shirts, shoes and boxers and socks,” Aleman said.

Each teen took home just about $100 worth of holiday shopping.

Zamora tells KRIS 6 News, while he is retired from the Bishop Police Department but he has no plans to retire from his role as Blue Santa.