Residents celebrating the 52nd birthday of the Queen of Tejano music

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music, would have been 52 years old on Sunday. Her fans are happy to celebrate and honor her on such a special day.

“Today is Selena’s 52nd birthday and I grew up watching Selena. I’m 54 so she was a big part of my childhood,” Wendee Williams said.

Williams is a Corpus Christi native. On a special day like today, she wanted to pay her respects.

“People will be arriving all day today. You’re going to hear people passing by and honking because it’s the culture here in Corpus Christi. Everyone is going to show up and show out to celebrate Selena. It’s amazing to see it and be a part of it,” Williams said.

Williams is not alone. Her daughter Jessica Bullard drove from San Antonio to celebrate with her mom.

“We’ve followed Selena. My cousins and I loved her when we were little. My family comes and visits her statue and her grave site when we come to Corpus Christi,” Bullard said.

Even still, Selena’s fan base continues to grow. Young kids know her name, her face, and her music.

“She has the impact when she was here and even after she was gone because of the way she was. Her fan base grew despite her being gone,” Bullard said.