Refugio community mourns the loss of coach Norman Moya

REFUGIO, Tx — It's a sad time for many in the Refugio community as they learn about the passing of Norman Moya. He was known for his many contributions to this community and most of them happened on the football field.

"There will be very few people in our community who don't know him and aren't feeling the loss today,” Refugio ISD Superintendent Melissa Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez has seen the success of student athletes. She credited Norman Moya who volunteered his time to work with kids in all sports. His guidance, she said, shaped them into strong competitors.

"He gave him of himself selflessly and he was able to impact many children over the course of 20 years,” Gonzalez said.

Robert Montalvoa coached alongside Moya as a volunteer during that time. He said he was shocked to hear his friend and colleague had passed away.

"You really can't fill those shoes,” Montalvo said.

Struggling to speak, Montalvo was able to share what made Moya one of a kind and how he was able to coach so many kids throughout the years.

"It was his patience, his understanding of the game and the understanding of the kids skills level. That's what helped him run that age group with that many kids this year,” Montalvo said.

Refugio Little League President Ryan Lieney said he will miss Moya's commitment and determination.

"He was a great role model for all of our kids in this town, who played for him, coached with him. Those are some big shoes to fill,” Lieney said.

Norman Moya had been coaching a youth pro-bowl football all-star team. They will be playing their last game of the season on Saturday.

They were the last team that had the privilege of Coach Moya’s guidance, leadership and friendship.