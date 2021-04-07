Watch
News

Actions

QVC hiring virtual customer service specialists in Corpus Christi

Pay starts at $13.25 per hour
items.[0].videoTitle
QVC is hiring
QVC Logo
Posted at 6:14 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 07:14:44-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — QVC is hiring Customer Service Specialists in the Corpus Christi area. The television shopping service and online retailer is looking for full-time employees to work from home. The job posting stated those hired will assist customers "by leading them through their sales purchases, solve customer issues, assist with returns, refunds and exchanges, and interpreting customer accounts while communicating and providing an interaction that is fun and personal."

Starting pay is $13.25 per hour and a benefits package is included. You can find the link to apply here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education