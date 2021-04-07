QVC hiring virtual customer service specialists in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — QVC is hiring Customer Service Specialists in the Corpus Christi area. The television shopping service and online retailer is looking for full-time employees to work from home. The job posting stated those hired will assist customers "by leading them through their sales purchases, solve customer issues, assist with returns, refunds and exchanges, and interpreting customer accounts while communicating and providing an interaction that is fun and personal."

Starting pay is $13.25 per hour and a benefits package is included. You can find the link to apply here.