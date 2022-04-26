Proposed Whitecap Preserve Development could bring a new look to the island

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, Corpus Christi city councilors will discuss the future of the property where Schlitterbahn once stood. The development would be built on 242 acres of which 50 acres is expected to be used for commercial development. The remaining land will be used for homes, a hotel, a marina, mixed-use and a nature preserve. City council will review the resolution to accept these proposed developments, called the Whitecap Preserve Development. If approved, the first phase of the project is anticipated to break ground in late spring or early summer of this year.

"The developers in doing this public improvement district have chosen to put up an upscale more of a vacation type home, true quality product rather than go the route of trying to put as many homes as possible and maximizing that land," he said Councilman Greg Smith said.

Smith said this development will bring a new look to the island and will include 605 canal front lots. But, he said he knows there are some concerns from the people who live there about increased traffic.

Although, any approved improvements within District 4 will not add taxes to those who live outside of the district said Smith. As of right now, the cost estimate for the competition of this project is $700 million.