Presidents Day sales will be different this year

When President's Day and other three-day weekends comes around, you can expect to see sales at some of your favorite stores. Consumer experts said for the past two years, there has been a focus on spending during the pandemic and people are thinking what stores will start to offer as we begin to return to something that looks more like pre-pandemic shopping trends. One shopping expert said you'll likely see fewer deals this year for one big reason.

"Simply because we're still seeing lingering supply chain issues from the supply chain issues from the pandemic and so retailers may not have as many items to put on sale," said Trae Boedge, founder of the shopping blog Truetae.com.

The latest numbers show the consumer price index rose 0.6% in January. For this reason, experts advice shoppers to avoid purchasing jewelry and certain tech items like laptops and TV's during this three day weekend.

Here's a lists of websites to help you save money. Boedge said your credit card company could also be offering some deals and recommends the following site to help you save money.

https://www.couponcabin.com

https://slickdeals.net

