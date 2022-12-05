La Posada Lighted Boat Parade will collect toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. 

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island Yacht Club was alive with Christmas spirit as they began preparations for the annual La Posada boat parade, happening Friday, Dec.9th.

Event organizers are expecting 22 boats in the parade.

Each boat is decorated with lights but not all look the same.

“We typically run 14 to 16,000 lights. This year it’ll be about 8,000 lights,” said Jim Tipton.

Tipton and his wife Marie have participated in La Posada boat parade since 2006.

After more than 15 years, they still look forward to doing what they can to help the Coastal Bend community.

“It just kind of touches your heart. When you spin the boat around and give them a 360 view of the lights. That’s what it’s all about,” said Jim Tipton.

“It’s for a good cause. Toys for Tots has always been important to us.” Marie Tipton said.

In 2019, La Posada Foundation collected 6,000 toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots.

Lee Elledge said being a part of this cause is why he joined.

“We supported Toys for Tots for years. We got friends here on the island before we even moved down here, and we would come and watch the parade and we would go shopping with them for the toys,” Elledge said.

Elledge’s boat will be 20th in line and already he’s thinking of what to do next year.

“We’re having fun with it. My original thought was to be a boat collector,” said Elledge.

A boat collector picks up toy donations during the parade.

Doug Wells is one of 7 boat collectors.

“If they see one of these boats. It means it’s a collector boat and they can flash a light at us,” explained Wells. “We’ll see it, pull over to the side and pick up the gift.”

If you would like more information on how to donate, click here.


