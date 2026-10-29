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Nueces County early voting surpasses total 2022 general election turnout with days to spare

Unofficial county numbers show more than 62,000 ballots cast in person or by mail through Oct. 28, surpassing the entire 2022 early-voting period.
early voting totals
KRIS
early voting totals
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NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County early voting turnout has already surpassed the total from the 2022 general election — and voting hasn't ended yet.

Unofficial county numbers show more than 62,000 ballots have been cast in person or by mail through Oct. 28. The entire 2022 early-voting period saw around 61,500 ballots cast.

Nueces county voting numbers

Early voting continues through Friday. Election Day is next Tuesday.

See our full election section here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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