Nueces County early voting surpasses total 2022 general election turnout with days to spare

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County early voting turnout has already surpassed the total from the 2022 general election — and voting hasn't ended yet.

Unofficial county numbers show more than 62,000 ballots have been cast in person or by mail through Oct. 28. The entire 2022 early-voting period saw around 61,500 ballots cast.

Nueces County

Early voting continues through Friday. Election Day is next Tuesday.

See our full election section here.

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