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Early voting in Nueces County surpasses 2022 midterm totals with one day left to vote

More than 68,000 ballots have been cast through Oct. 29, representing nearly 31% of registered voters in the county.
Early voting in Nueces County has topped 68,000 ballots, surpassing 2022 midterm totals. Polls are open through 7 p.m. Friday.
Early voting in Nueces County surpasses 2022 midterm totals with one day left to vote
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NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Early voting in Nueces County is wrapping up, with turnout landing between the county's last two general elections.

Unofficial figures show more than 68,000 ballots cast through Oct. 29, representing nearly 31% of registered voters.

That total already surpasses the 61,000-plus early votes cast during the entire 2022 midterm. However, it remains well below 2020, when more than 96,000 early ballots were cast.

Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30, with polls open through 7 p.m.

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Elections 2026