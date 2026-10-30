Early voting in Nueces County surpasses 2022 midterm totals with one day left to vote

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Early voting in Nueces County is wrapping up, with turnout landing between the county's last two general elections.

Unofficial figures show more than 68,000 ballots cast through Oct. 29, representing nearly 31% of registered voters.

That total already surpasses the 61,000-plus early votes cast during the entire 2022 midterm. However, it remains well below 2020, when more than 96,000 early ballots were cast.

Early voting ends Friday, Oct. 30, with polls open through 7 p.m.

Nueces County

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