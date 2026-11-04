Democrat James Talarico projected to flip Texas Senate seat in historic upset, AP projects

Democrat James Talarico is projected to defeat Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Tuesday, delivering a consequential result in the national battle for control of the U.S. Senate, The Associated Press is reporting.

The result represents a Democratic victory that would end a more than three-decade streak of Republican wins in Texas statewide elections.

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The race was among the most closely watched contests of the 2026 midterm elections, as Democrats sought to gain the seats needed to take control of the Senate and Republicans worked to defend their majority.

LIVE UPDATES: What to know about the 2026 Texas midterm elections

Paxton, who was endorsed by President Donald Trump, entered the general election after defeating U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in the Republican primary runoff. He campaigned on conservative priorities, including border security, immigration enforcement and opposition to Democratic policies.

Talarico, a state representative from the Austin area and former middle school teacher, sought to appeal to voters concerned about the cost of living, health care and housing. He also criticized wealthy donors' influence in politics and presented himself as a candidate who could appeal to voters beyond the Democratic Party's traditional base.

The outcome will have implications beyond Texas, as Senate control remains a central question of the midterm elections.

