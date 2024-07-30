Watch Now
The Podium: The sights and sounds of the Olympics' quietest sport

Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports
Vinson Chiu (USA) hits the shuttlecock in a point during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Adidas Arena.
The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast. Join us for insider coverage during the intense competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Throughout the Paris Olympics, we’ll bring you deep into the stories and events that have you know and those you'll be hard-pressed to forget. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

