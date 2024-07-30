The Podium: The sights and sounds of the Olympics' quietest sport

The Podium: An NBC Olympic and Paralympic podcast. Join us for insider coverage during the intense competition at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. Throughout the Paris Olympics, we’ll bring you deep into the stories and events that have you know and those you'll be hard-pressed to forget. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.