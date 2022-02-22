Parents will stand in a peaceful protest outside Calallen Middle School Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday, a group of parents will be standing outside Calallen Middle School for what they calling a peaceful protest. The purpose is to fight against bullying. It was organized by the parents of a 6th grade boy who attends Calallen Middle School. They said they want to bring to light the bullying their son has had to endure for over a year now. They plan to stand outside of the middle school at the student drop off with signs in hand at 7:30 am with other parents to call the school to take action.

“The fact that he has been suicidal because of this is just terrifying," said Christi Payne, the mother of the boy she said has been experiencing bullying.

Payne describes feeling terrified, frustrated and hopeless these past few months as she has to tried to help her son.

"I’ve seen a lot of kids get picked on," said 12-year-old, Kayden Clark.

Clark is talking about two boys who he said have verbally and physically bullied him and other 6th graders at Calallen Middle School.

“I just try like trying to avoid them and when they do end up pushing me or something I just get very mad,” he said.

Christi Payne said she couldn't believe it until she saw it happening.

“There's videos from the school and the cameras were they show my kid getting hit, getting pushed, it shows him getting beat up. Even the teachers and the principals said this is not acceptable,” she said.

School officials said it took action making a no contact order. In a statement the district said, “Calallen ISD does not condone the bullying of students. We take every allegation seriously, and conduct a full investigation on all reports provided to the district. We actively provide educational opportunities for our students regarding anti-bullying. We believe that all students deserve to be educated in a safe, caring and supportive environment, and anything that threatens this will not be tolerated."

Kayden and his mom Christi Payne said they only want peace.

"I just want like at least one day when nobody bullies me,” said Kayden.

"We need to have some system put in place that’s says we’re gonna stick to these consequences,” his mom replied.

The superintendent said they have initiated the investigation and are contacting parents and gathering all the information to get to the bottom of this case.