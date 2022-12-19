Panic shopping continues ahead of Christmas Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As shoppers continue to panic shop there’s one thing you can count on. The traffic, difficulty finding a parking spot and crowds of people.

Shoppers tell KRIS 6 News, they know the challenges but it’s a necessary trip they’re willing to make.

“Watch out stores. Here I come!” said one shopper, Albert Garcia.

Garcia and his wife Gloria arrived at the mall with a game plan to find their last-minute gifts.

“It’s pay day. You get that paycheck and then you find the time to shop,” said Gloria Garcia.

A report from the U.S. Department of Commerce showed retailers are expecting a 6 to 8% increase in holiday sales over last year.

Veronica Manes and her daughter Ava are sparing no expense.

“We’ve been to like 6 stores doing a bunch of shopping,” Veronica Manes said.

Still, they want to avoid larger crowds and long lines.

“We’re going to wrap up whatever we need so we don’t have to go back,” Manes said.

So, you won’t have to make another trip during the holiday rush. Experts suggest you examine the store's return policy since some are different this season.

Shoppers shared some advice. They said during this time, it’s best to think about what gifts you still need and plan ahead.