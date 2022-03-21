Officials say "Dog Bill of Rights" is being enforced in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senate Bill 5 banning the use of heavy chains to restrain dogs, also requiring proper shelter for them has officially been in effect for over two months. The law, also known as the "Dog Bill of Rights,"went into effect January 18, 2022. Animal advocates said this law is a huge step for the state. Animal Care Services supervisor, Vanessa Scarbrough said on average the cruelty team is giving out 5 to 10 warrants out a month just depending on how busy they are. Officials said that team is made up of 2 animal control officers who deal with the more serious cases involving animal cruelty. However, animal control field officers are also giving tickets for offenses.

"There issuing well over 100 citations a month on average," said Scarbrough.

The law also requires pet owners to provide proper shelter for outdoor dogs and heavy chains can no longer be used to restrain them.

"If the animals is improperly tethered, if it doesn't have microchip, if it doesn't have rabies. Anything that's an ordinance they can issue a violation for they will issue a citation as a means of education,” said Scarbrough.

Any time, there is a call for neglect the cruelty team will investigate. Scarbrough said if the dog owner is not compliant, and it calls for more action. The officers will apply for a warrant and build up a case.

"I would say in the past year from day to day. We've had over 200 cases filed," said Municipal Court Cudge Jackie Chapa

Chapa said while she's been in her position, there has also been a city ordinance requiring people to be responsible for their pets and violations are treated like any other court case.

"It can be testimony, it can be witnesses statements. Say they had a neighbor call in or somebody else call in and they're giving that statement," she said.

Once it ends up in municipal court, a citation for violating the Corpus Christi ordinance means you must appear in court.

"The most of your punishment is a fine only of 500 dollars and that would be per animal,” said Chapa.

Judge Chapa says this law is being enforced at court hearings through convictions, paying fees, and probationary periods. Those convicted can have their case can be reviewed after they meet those conditions. Animal Care Services has resources for you to learn more about animal care and all the laws and ordinances it enforces. For more information, click here.

