Officer-involved shooting in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police say a man is in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Police say it started when they received a call around at 8:30 p.m. on Shadowbend Dr. about a man with a weapon threatening people.

Officers say when they arrived at the home, the man wasn’t there, but was seen in his vehicle driving up to the house. CCPD says when officers approached the man, he got out of his vehicle, didn’t listen to the officer’s commands, and produced a weapon.

Police say officers shot the man and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The name of the man, and the officers involved, has not yet been released.

