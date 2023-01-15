Nueces County Junior Livestock Show parade comes back to Robstown community

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It’s been 3 years since the parade was last hosted and local families who came out tell KRIS 6 News they were happy to see familiar faces.

“We’ve been standing on this same corner for generations, and we all have kids participating in the NCJLS. So, it’s exciting,” said Katrina Alejandro.

Alejandro and her family have made the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show a tradition.

This year her daughter Daniela will carry the torch.

“My son competes in the pig show, and he got grand champion showman last year,” said Alejandro. “This year she’ll be showing his pig in the peewee show.”

Alejandro said growing up in Robstown everyone has memories tied to the livestock show. But for younger generations its different.

“I know for a few of our cousins it’s their first time out because they were born during that COVID time. So, it’s their first parade,” said Alejandro.

John Valls, the Executive Director of Robstown Area Development Commission kept that in mind when organizing the 88th annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show parade.

“A young person three years ago would have been 15 is now 18 and can participate in the Queens event and so forth,” said Valls.

Like Bailey Nobles, running for Queen.

“I was an 8th grader, so I wasn’t able to participate but I’m grateful I get to participate this year,” said Nobles.

Click here for the NCJLS schedule.