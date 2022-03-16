Nueces County Commissioners will look at new plans for the Hazel Bazemore Dog Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Discussions about the Hazel Bazemore Dog Park project is once again on the agenda for today's Nueces County Commissioners Court Wednesday. At the park right now, county officials have posted the plans for the future layout. Announcing the construction of a new dog park, picnic pavilions, a new playground and a splashpad.

Previously, the project was awarded to ABM Industries who subcontracted the work and design concept to Wheaton Engineering. In September 2021, we reported the total price tag for the dog park and other and other improvements was $418,000: That's $262,075 for the dog park, $97,069 for picnic tables and covers, and $58,733 for new park infrastructure.

Precinct 1 Commissioner, Robert Hernandez who inherited this project when he took office, says he was not happy with the work that was being done and he said a county engineer told him not to pay that amount.

“When I went by there and looked at it, I found it hard to believe that what they has done was worth 147,000 dollars,” said Hernandez.

Commissioner Hernandez scrapped the plans for the dog park proposed by ABM Industries. Now, another engineer, Govind Development, has drawn out a new design for the dog park. Something Hernandez said he's much happier with.

“He’s purposing Its a bigger dog park more square footage for the same amount of money,” he said.

Govind Development will present its plans today during commissioners court. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.