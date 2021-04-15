Nueces County Animal Services sponsoring pet vaccination clinics

The Nueces county animal hospital is sponsoring several rabies vaccination clinics this week. The events will be low cost and open to anyone hoping to get their pet vaccinated.

The first day of vaccinations already happened in Agua Dulce and Banquete, but you still have a chance to stop in Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. at the Bishop Community Center, or from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Driscoll Community Center.

An additional clinic is Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Bluntzer Fire Station from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

