CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — North Texas achieved an enormous achievement in the fight against COVID-19. Tuesday, Parkland Hospital closed its COVID-19 intensive care units down.

Parkland has served as the largest single-site treatment center for COVID-19 patients in the North Texas area. Its closing speaks volumes.

Parkland officials told The Dallas Morning News that, in addition to the closure of the hospital’s two COVID-19 ICUs, the iconic “Red Box” has been dismantled.