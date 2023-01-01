New Years Resolutions to change the approach to getting healthy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It looks like people are already following through with their plans to stay active into the new year.

But a few people out here tell KRISTV its sometimes difficult to stay consistent

“Since my break happened I kind of got off track. I guess getting back into it and going to the gym is one of my goals,” said Garnett Scott.

For Scott, leading a healthy lifestyle means going to the gym

But for his brother Brennan, it’s more about how he feels.

“Stay healthy, stay active. I like to eat healthy and stay as active as possible,” said Brennan Scott.

Christian Smalls, a personal trainer and life coach said being healthy is more than just losing weight.

“I think there needs to be a total mind shift because it’s not just eating properly and going and working out. It’s figuring out where you are. Then we can go into a structured workout program,” said Smalls.

After losing 80 pounds, Smalls said he wants to help others change their mindset on health and wellness.

“I realized if I don’t change my life, I won’t be around to enjoy my family,” Smalls said.

Smalls will be hosting a Health and Wellness Conference and Expo to share helpful information on how to meet your personal goals.

