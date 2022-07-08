'Yu-Gi-Oh!' manga creator Kazuki Takahashi found dead at sea

TOKYO (AP) — Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of the "Yu-Gi-Oh!" manga comic and trading card game, has died, apparently while snorkeling in southwestern Japan.

The coast guard said his body was found this week off the coast of Okinawa and was identified after Takahashi's rented car was found on a beach.

Officials found his driver's license inside the vehicle.

The 60-year-old was found face down and wearing a snorkeling mask.

Officials believe he may have been dead for a day or two, and his body showed signs of being attacked by a marine creature, possibly sharks.

The cause of death was under investigation.

"Yu-Gi-Oh!" debuting in Shonen Jump magazine in 1996, became a hit, selling more than 40 million copies as manga, although the number of cards out in the world is far greater, in the billions.

The official card game went on sale in 1999.

A TV show and video games, as well as figures and toys, were also part of the franchise.