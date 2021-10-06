Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

YouTube removes R. Kelly's channels following sex trafficking conviction

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 24, 2013, file photo, R. Kelly arrives at the 2013 American Music Awards, in Los Angeles. A federal jury in New York convicted the R&B superstar Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, in a sex trafficking trial. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
R. Kelly
Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 16:28:22-04

Convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly no longer has his official channels on YouTube.

RKellyTV and RKellyVevo, which both had more than a million subscribers, were removed for violating YouTube’s terms of service.

“Egregious actions committed by R. Kelly warrant penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to a potential to cause widespread harm,” YouTube VP of legal Nicole Alston wrote in a memo, which was reviewed by Bloomberg. “Ultimately we are taking this action to protect our users similar to other platforms.”

Kelly's music isn't banned from YouTube altogether. It can still be heard on YouTube Music.

In September, Kelly was found guilty on one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating of an anti-sex trafficking law called the Mann Act.

Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2022.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School because of inclement weather

State of Education