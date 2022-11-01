World's longest passenger train sets off on historic trip

Switzerland broke a record as the country celebrated the 175th anniversary of its first railway.

The country ran the world's longest passenger train on a trip through the Alps, setting a historic world record.

The train stretched for 1.2 miles in length and traveled on a journey through Switzerland's Alps passing 22 tunnels, 48 bridges and up steep inclines.

It had a total of seven drivers who were joined by 21 technicians that helped with any issues on the journey, trying to travel with the train's 100 cars

The journey was about 15 miles and took around an hour, Blick TV reported.