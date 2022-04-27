World leaders, DC elite to pay tribute to Madeleine Albright

World leaders and a bevy of Washington's political and foreign policy elite are preparing to pay their respects to the late Madeleine Albright. Albright was America's first female secretary of state.

Some 1,400 mourners will gather Wednesday morning at Washington National Cathedral, led by President Joe Biden and predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden will deliver a eulogy at Wednesday's service.

Albright died of cancer last month at age 84. She rose through the ranks of Democratic Party foreign policy circles to become ambassador to the United Nations. Clinton selected her as secretary of state in 1996.

Obama gave her the Presidential Medal of Honor in 2012.