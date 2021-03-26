Woman, her dog reportedly stabbed to death in California

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — According to multiple media outlets, a woman and her dog were reportedly stabbed to death in a California park on Friday.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the attack seemed to be random and occurred near Lone Hill Park in San Dimas, located 28 miles east of Los Angeles.

Fox News reported that witnesses notified the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office of a possible assault around 1:30 p.m.

Once on scene, deputies found the woman with multiple stab wounds, The Times reported.

Per The Times, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Fox News and The Times, witnesses said the suspect first targeted a man in his 30s, but he ran away after noticing the suspect was carrying a knife.

According to officials, the suspect then turned his attention to the woman walking her dog, the media outlets reported.

The suspect, who a bystander reportedly subdued, was taken into custody, Fox News and The Times reported.