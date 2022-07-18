Woman awakes from 2-year coma, accuses brother for her attack

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said that a woman who was in a coma for two years is awake and has identified her attacker.

Her brother, Daniel Palmer, was arrested after allegedly assaulting Wanda Palmer in June 2020. The sheriff’s department said that Daniel Palmer left his sister for dead.

Daniel Palmer is charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding.

"From an investigator's standpoint, this is about as rare as it gets. I think it's a true testament to the perseverance and the strength of the victim herself," Sheriff Ross Mellinger told WCHS-TV.