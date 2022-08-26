Winner of $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot has yet to claim prize, lottery officials say

It's been over a month since someone in Illinois won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, and according to state lottery officials, the winnings have yet to be claimed.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the winning ticket was bought in July at a Speedway gas station in Des Plaines, about 20 miles outside Chicago.

But as of Friday, the winnings haven't been claimed.

On Friday's "Today" show, co-anchor Hoda Kotb said state lottery officials are urging those in the state to recheck their tickets.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14, the Associated Press reported.

"For a prize of this magnitude, it's not unusual for the winner to take a while to claim," said Harold Mays, the state's Lottery Director, in a previous statement. "I'm sure they're going through a range of emotions."

Illinois Lottery spokesperson Emilia Mazur told the Associated Press that state lottery winners who win more than $250,000 could choose to stay anonymous per Illinois regulations.

According to state lottery rules, although winners have up to 12 months to claim their prize, they have 60 days from the drawing date to choose the cash option or be paid annually over 29 years, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that if the winner chooses the cash option, they could likely receive $780.5 million.

According to the Associated Press, the huge jackpot was the third-largest ever lottery prize in the U.S.