White House: North Korea conducted short-range missile test

Charles Dharapak/AP
Posted at 6:10 PM, Mar 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-23 19:10:24-04

The White House says North Korea fired short-range missiles this past weekend, just days after the sister of Kim Jong Un threatened the United States and South Korea for holding joint military exercises.

The missile tests, which were confirmed by two senior Biden administration officials who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, also come as North Korea has ignored offers from the new administration to resume negotiations. The officials downplayed the significance of the missile tests, and said the Biden administration remains committed to resuming talks with North Korea.

"Our objective is always going to be focused on diplomacy and denuclearization in North Korea," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last week.

