Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

White House: Biden to hold first presidential news conference next week

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 17:08:14-04

President Joe Biden is slated to hold his first formal presidential news conference on March 25, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.

Taking more than two months to hold his first news conference, Biden has frustrated members of the White House Correspondents Association for not taking their questions. While Biden does on occasion respond to reporters’ questions in informal settings, he has been far less available than his predecessor Donald Trump.

“Press conferences are critical to informing the American people and holding an administration accountable to the public,” said Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association. “As it has with prior presidents, the WHCA continues to call on President Biden to hold formal press conferences with regularity.”

While Biden has not held a formal news conference, Psaki has met with reporters nearly every weekday since Biden took office. Although she did not have a formal news conference in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, she met with reporters during Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education