What are the hardest colleges and universities to get into?

Millions of high school students are working hard to get into the school of their choice. Many will get into their dream school. Others will have to settle for a school that may be lower on their list.

The ranking website, Niche, says it came up with the 50 hardest schools to get into in 2023. The rankings are based on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores.

Harvard ranked as the toughest school in the country to get into. It has a 5% acceptance rate, according to Niche.

Stanford came in second on the list— with an acceptance rate of 5% as well. However, it accepts students with slightly lower test scores, Niche says.

Princeton rounded out the top three with a 6% acceptance rate.

In addition to being tough to get into, the schools come with a hefty price tag. Tuition can exceed $50,000 per academic year at each of the top three schools.

