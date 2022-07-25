Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Whale breaches, lands on bow of boat

294576112_587103659696338_1726355198305914734_n.jpeg
Town of Plymouth
294576112_587103659696338_1726355198305914734_n.jpeg
Posted at 11:46 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:46:41-04

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Boaters in Massachusetts survived a terrifying ordeal this past weekend.

The Town of Plymouth said on Sunday that a whale breached and landed on the bow of a small 19-foot boat.

"A Harbormaster boat assigned to the area to watch for any potential violations of the Marine Mammal Act responded to check on the vessel occupants," officials said on Facebook.

Town officials said no one was hurt and the boat didn't suffer major damage.

Officials said the Massachusetts Environmental Police would investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department recommends boaters should stay at least 100 yards from whales.

But they added that sometimes the wild animals come out of nowhere.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where to keep cool in the Coastal Bend