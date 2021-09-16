Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19; show's fall season delayed

Wendy Williams tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post on her show's Instagram account.

The talk show host is apparently vaccinated.

"While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19," the Instagram post says.

The Wendy Williams Show will now begin its 13th season on Oct. 4. It was scheduled to start on Sept. 20.

The Centers for Disease Control says breakthrough cases of COVID-19 happen because no vaccine is 100% effective. However, the agency states that the "risk of infection, hospitalization, and death are all much lower in vaccinated people compared to unvaccinated."

Williams has faced numerous health battles over the years. In 2018, she revealed that she had Graves' disease, an immune system disorder.

Prior to announcing the positive COVID-19 test, the show's Instagram account said Williams was dealing with "ongoing health issues," but didn't elaborate.