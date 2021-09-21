Watch
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in California courtroom

Etienne Laurent/AP
FILE - Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, listens in court during a pre-trial hearing in Los Angeles, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP)
Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a California courtroom for a second time on Tuesday.

According to NBC News and Variety, the convicted rapist is facing 11 sexual assault charges in Los Angeles, including a recently reinstated sexual assault charge.

The charges stem after five women accused him of sexually assaulting them for nearly a decade.

Weinstein was extradited to Los Angeles to face the sex crimes charges.

He's currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in New York after being found guilty of sexual assault and rape last year.

