Verizon warns customers about text message scam

Telecommunications provider Verizon is warning millions of customers to not open any text messages that appear to be coming from their own phone number.

Thousands of customers have been receiving messages saying things like their bill has been paid and the company has a gift for them to claim.

These are phishing techniques used to scam users and steal their data, such as passwords and credit card information.

A spokesperson for the mobile carrier told The Verge and Fox Business that "bad actors" are sending the spam messages to its customers.

The company added that they are "actively working" on getting the messages blocked and are working with law enforcement "to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity," the news outlets reported.

Customers are being advised to be wary of any random phone calls or text messages and to never open links sent from an unrecognized number.

