Uvalde mother sues police, gunmaker in school massacre

The mother of one of the 19 victims killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, six months ago has filed a federal lawsuit against the police, the school district, and the gun manufacturer.

The Associated Press reported that the lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Sandra Torres, whose daughter Eliahna died in the May 24 shooting, with the help of the group Everytown for Gun Safety's legal arm.

The lawsuit alleges that there was "complete failure" by the city, the school district and several police departments on the day 19 students and two teachers were killed inside a classroom at Robb Elementary, the news outlet reported.

According to the lawsuit, gun company Daniel Defense allegedly used marketing tactics to target “vulnerable and violent young men,” Eric Tirschwell, executive director at Everytown Law, said, the AP reported.

During a congressional hearing over the summer, Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniels said the shooting was “evil,” but he separated the weapon away from the violence, the news outlet reported.