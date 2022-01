A Navy sailor made history by becoming the first woman to lead a nuclear carrier on deployment.

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt is the commanding officer of the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The U.S. Navy says thousands will serve under her command.

The ship was deployed from San Diego and will be part of the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group.

The strike group is heading to the Indo-Pacific region, with what the Navy calls its "most advanced air wing."