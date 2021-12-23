Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US has reunited 100 children taken from parents under Trump

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Gay/AP
In this Thursday, March 14, 2019, photo, a group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico in Texas, near McAllen, Texas. The migrants said they crossed the river in an inflatable raft and were hoping to be apprehended by the Border Patrol so they could be processed and released. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Biden Separated Families
Posted at 10:06 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 11:06:53-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Biden administration effort to reunite children and parents who were separated under President Donald Trump's zero-tolerance border policy has made increasing progress as it nears the end of its first year.

The Department of Homeland Security planned Thursday to announce that 100 children, mostly from Central America, are back with their families and about 350 more reunifications are in the process after it adopted measures to enhance the program.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on his first day in office that pledged to reunite families that were separated under the Trump administration's widely condemned practice of forcibly separating families and children at the U.S.-Mexico border to discourage illegal immigration.

According to the Associated Press, 50 families were reunited in September.

Under the Trump administration, about 5,500 children were forcibly removed from their parents, the news outlet reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here