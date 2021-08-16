Watch
US forward Carli Lloyd retiring after decorated career

Fernando Vergara/AP
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia in the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Kashima, Japon. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Posted at 6:36 PM, Aug 16, 2021
Carli Lloyd announced her retirement from soccer.

The 39-year-old forward for the U.S. national team had long hinted she would step away from the game following the Tokyo Olympics after a 16-year international career.

Lloyd scored a pair of goals in the United States' 4-3 victory over Australia to win the bronze medal in Japan.

The national team tweeted that Lloyd would participate in fall friendlies to close out her career.

Lloyd was the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.

Mia Hamm and Lloyd are the only two Americans to win the FIFA Women's Player of the Year Award twice.

