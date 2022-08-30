US customs seizes nearly 1,533 lbs of alleged cocaine in shipment claiming to be baby wipes

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers seized 1,532.65 pounds of alleged cocaine on Friday in a shipment claiming to be baby wipes.

The seizure happened at the Laredo Port of Entry on the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.

Officers said they sent a truck into a secondary non-intrusive inspection as it crossed the U.S.-Mexico border. With the help of a canine officer, they made the seizure.

The manifest for the shipment claimed that it contained baby wipes. Inside there were 1,935 packages, with nearly 1,533 pounds of alleged narcotics, CBP said.

According to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agency claimed the street value for the alleged narcotics is over $11 million. It's unclear how officers came to that estimated value.