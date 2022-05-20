US attorneys do not oppose lifting restrictions for Hinckley

Attorneys for the U.S. government have indicated that they will not oppose a plan to lift all remaining restrictions next month on John Hinckley Jr.

He is the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. Regan and several others were wounded in the shooting.

Hinckley was found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was ordered to receive treatment at a hospital in Washington.

He was released from the hospital in 2016, but he was ordered to continue treatment.

A federal judge in Washington ruled last year that Hinckley can be freed unconditionally in June if he continues to follow the rules placed on him and remains mentally stable.

U.S. attorneys said in a letter to the court on Thursday that Hinckley has complied with those conditions.

A court hearing is scheduled for June 1.