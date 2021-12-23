Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

'Unabomber' Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility

items.[0].image.alt
ELAINE THOMPSON/AP
FILE - Theodore Kaczynski looks around as U.S. Marshals prepare to take him down the steps at the federal courthouse to a waiting vehicle on June 21, 1996, in Helena, Mont. The man known as the "Unabomber" has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending the past two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings targeting scientists. A U.S. Bureau of Prisons inmate database shows seventy-nine-year-old Kaczynski has been moved to the bureau's Butner medical center in eastern North Carolina. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Unabomber Medical Facility
Posted at 3:25 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 16:25:10-05

The man known as the “Unabomber” has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending the past two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings that targeted scientists.

A U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said Thursday that 79-year-old Theodore Kaczynski was moved Dec. 14 to the bureau's Butner medical center in eastern North Carolina.

A spokesperson declined to disclose any details of Kaczynski’s medical condition or the reason for his transfer.

The Harvard-trained mathematician is serving life without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty in 1998 to setting 16 explosions that killed three people and injured 23 others in various parts of the country.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Christmas

Submit your Holiday Decorations here