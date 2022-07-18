Watch Now
UK could reach its hottest temperature on record

Britain Heat
Matt Dunham/AP
A police officer givers water to a British soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London, Monday, July 18, 2022. The British government have issued their first-ever "red" warning for extreme heat. The alert covers large parts of England on Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, posing a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people, the U.K. Met Office, the country's weather service, said Friday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Britain Heat
Posted at 10:02 AM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 11:02:59-04

Britain’s first-ever extreme heat warning is in effect for large parts of England as hot, dry weather that has scorched mainland Europe for the past week moves north.

The high heat is disrupting travel, health care and schools. London’s Kew Gardens hit 37.5 degrees Celsius (99.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday, while Wales provisionally recorded its highest-ever temperature, recording 35.3 C (95.5 F) at Gogerddan on the west coast.

Britain's red heat alert will last through Tuesday, when temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit). That would exceed the highest temperature ever recorded in Britain, which is 38.7 C (101.7 F).

Train companies are urging customers not to travel unless absolutely necessary because the heat is likely to warp rails and disrupt power.

The red warning includes the London metro area.

“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas," said Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen. "This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects.”

Officials believe climate change could be playing a role in the heat.

“Climate change has already influenced the likelihood of temperature extremes in the UK," said Dr. Nikos Christidis, climate attribution scientist at the Met Office. "The chances of seeing 40°C days in the UK could be as much as 10 times more likely in the current climate than under a natural climate unaffected by human influence. The likelihood of exceeding 40°C anywhere in the UK in a given year has also been rapidly increasing, and, even with current pledges on emissions reductions, such extremes could be taking place every 15 years in the climate of 2100.”

