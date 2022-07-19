Watch Now
UK breaks its record for highest temperature as heat builds

Victoria Jones/AP
A member of F Company Scots Guards swelters in the heat during the Changing of the Guard ceremony on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, central London, Tuesday July 19, 2022. Millions of people in Britain woke from the country’s warmest-ever night on Tuesday and braced for a day when temperatures could break records, as a heat wave scorching Europe walloped a country not built for such extremes (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 19, 2022
The U.K. weather office says Britain has shattered its record for the highest temperature ever registered, with a provisional reading of 39.1 degrees Celsius in Charlwood, England.

The highest temperature previously recorded in Britain was 38.7 C, a record set in 2019. The high Tuesday came as the country sweltered in a heat wave that also scorched mainland Europe for the past week.

Travel, health care and schools were disrupted in a country not prepared for such extremes. Parts of England are under a “red” alert, a warning for extreme heat that poses a risk of serious illness and even death among healthy people.

The high temperature in London reached 100 degrees on Tuesday, nearly 30 degrees warmer than its average summer high.

