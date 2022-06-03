U.S. Senate candidate who suffered a stroke also has cardiomyopathy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The cardiologist for John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has disclosed that the politician has cardiomyopathy.

In a statement released through the campaign, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, says Fetterman will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises.

Fetterman easily won the Democratic nomination days after suffering a stroke. The Democrat blames himself for not taking his health as seriously as doctors recommended.

"It’s not something I’m proud of, but it is something I hope that others can learn from. So please: listen to your body, and be aware of the signs. Because ignoring them—and avoiding the doctor because you might not like what they have to tell you—could cost you your life," Fetterman said in a statement.

He was in the hospital when his race was called. He had just undergone surgery to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator.

It's still unclear who Fetterman will face in November. The Republican primary is under a recount. Dr. Mehmet Oz leads David McCormick by less than 1,000 votes.