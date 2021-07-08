TSA finds more than 70 guns at checkpoints over July 4th weekend

Officers with the Transportation Security Administration confiscated more than 70 guns at airport checkpoints over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to two TSA news releases, agents found six loaded guns at two Oregon airports and one at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

"We continue to remind passengers to pack mindfully and help us avoid the dangers, delays, and consequences that accompany a gun or weapon detected at a security checkpoint," said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a news release.

According to TSA, travelers could face a fine of up to $2,700 if they bring a gun through the airport.

The fine jumps up to $13,000 if the gun is loaded.

This comes as TSA screened more than 10 million travelers over the busy holiday weekend.