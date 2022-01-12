Watch
Trump criticizes politicians who don't admit to getting COVID-19 booster shot

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix, July 24, 2021. Trump is slamming politicians who refuse to say whether they’ve received COVID-19 booster shots, calling them “gutless.” In an interview with One America News Network on Tuesday night, he said unnamed politicians have been afraid to admit they got the booster shot. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 2:50 PM, Jan 12, 2022
Former President Donald Trump once again touted the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines.

In an interview with One America News, Trump said he did not experience any side effects when he received the first two shots or the booster shot.

Trump criticized politicians who would not admit to receiving a booster shot, calling them "gutless."

"You gotta say it – whether you had it or not. Say it. But the fact is that I think the vaccines saved tens of millions throughout the world," Trump said.

A notable Republican, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, recently refused to say whether he got the booster shot.

"I've done whatever I did. The normal shot," DeSantis told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo in December.

A spokesperson for the Florida governor told NBC News that "President Trump did not mention Governor DeSantis in that interview, so I wouldn't want to make assumptions."

The COVID-19 vaccines were developed while Trump was president. He has repeatedly taken credit for the development of the vaccines. President Joe Biden has also given the Trump administration credit for helping produce the vaccines.

