Truckers heading to Ottawa to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Hundreds of truckers are heading to Ottawa to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border.

The mandate, which went into effect on Jan. 22, requires that anyone entering the U.S. must be vaccinated.

On Jan. 15, essential drivers, including truck drivers, must prove they've been vaccinated to cross Canada's borders.

CBC reported that those unvaccinated could face a two-week quarantine and pre-arrival molecular test for the virus before crossing into Canada.

Industry experts fear the protest, dubbed the “Freedom Rally,” could lead to driver shortages and fuel inflation.

“These issues are not easy to solve, and they must be addressed by long-term strategies that will achieve real and lasting results," officials with the Canadian government and the Canadian Trucking Alliance said in a joint press release. “Moving forward, the Government of Canada, the Canadian Trucking Alliance, and the industry at large will continue our shared dialogue on the challenges facing this sector. By working together, we are confident that we can find solutions that will help Canadians and industry alike."

According to Reuters, the convoy left British Columbia and is expected to be in Ottawa by Jan. 29.