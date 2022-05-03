Watch
'Toddlers & Tiaras' star Kailia Posey dies at 16, family says

Posted at 12:27 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 13:27:40-04

One of the former stars of TLC's "Toddlers and Tiaras" has passed away.

Kailia Posey, who appeared in the child beauty pageant reality show when she was 5, has passed away.

She was 16.

Her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, announced the news Monday on Facebook.

"I don’t have words or any thoughts," Gatterman said alongside a picture of Posey in a sparkly dress. "A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

According to CBS News, Posey's cause of death was not immediately known.

People reported that Posey appeared in one episode of "Toddlers and Tiaras" when she competed in the California Tropic Arizona pageant.

According to TMZ, she is most recognizable for a facial reaction during an interview on the show that became a popular gif.

