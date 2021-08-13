Watch
Toddler accidentally shoots, kills mother

WESH
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 17:56:54-04

A toddler accidentally shot and killed their mother at a home outside Orlando Florida.

According to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, Shamaya Lynn, 21, was on a Zoom call when she was shot Wednesday.

A person on the call dialed 911, police said. That person reportedly told the operator that they saw a toddler in the background and heard a noise before Lynn “fell backwards and never returned to the call.”

Police said Lynn was shot in the back of the head.

The loaded handgun was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment, police stated.

"To anyone and everyone tuning in to this story: If you own a firearm, please keep it locked and secured. Incidents like this could be avoided," said
officer Roberto Ruiz Jr.

The police department and the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office are looking into possible charges for the owner of the gun.

Family members are caring for the child.

